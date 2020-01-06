Ama Nunoo is an optimist. She believes every situation has its upside no matter how devastating some may be. She has a Master's degree in International Multimedia Journalism from the University of Kent's Centre for Journalism and a Bachelor's in English and Linguistics.

Haiti has a vibrant festival scene which gives an insight into the island’s national identity. One can say Haitians have a festival to celebrate just about everything that pertains to their ideals and traditions.

From music to rum and even film, you name it, there is a festival for it. These festivals are a spectacle to witness as the Afro-Caribbean island’s cultural flair is exhibited through dance and music.

Colour can be seen everywhere; the islanders wear colourful costumes and most tourists who want to experience real Haitian culture plan their trips around the festivals.

Here are five of Haiti’s must-go festivals.