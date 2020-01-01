Novieku-Babatunde Adeola is a content writer, social media strategist, entertainment journalist, freelance PR practitioner and event engineer. His passion sterns from the need to change the narrative in Africa and diaspora. He has worked with several media organizations in Ghana and a pioneer of the Ghana Event Awards. Get in touch!

Haiti is a country located on the Island of Hispaniola in the Greater Antilles archipelago of the Caribbean Sea. It is bordered to the east by Cuba and Jamaica and to the South by The Bahamas, the Turks and Caicos Islands.

With a population of close to 11 million people, it is the second-most populous country in the Caribbean after Cuba. Haiti is known for its wide variety of artistic practices – from the painted buses to Vodou music, stylish galleries and works of the great masters.

The Island was discovered by Christopher Columbus. It was originally inhabited by the Taino people who were said to have migrated from South America.

Support Pan-African Journalism Subscribe

Another fascinating site about Haiti is its mountainous terrain and climatic zones which have berth notable tree species, including breadfruit tree, mango tree, acacia, mahogany, coconut palm, royal palm, and West Indian cedar.

The country was brought to its knees after a devastating earthquake in 2010.

To commemorate its independence, we cast the spotlight on some famous people you probably didn’t know are from Haiti.

