Director X releases his debut short film with Tinder that celebrates black love in its entirety

Ama Nunoo is an optimist. She believes every situation has its upside no matter how devastating some may be. She has a Master's degree in International Multimedia Journalism from the University of Kent's Centre for Journalism and a Bachelor's in English and Linguistics.

Music video director Director X has released his debut short film on black love in collaboration with Tinder.

The world acclaimed director has worked with big names such as Jay-Z, Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, Usher and Sean Paul.

In the late 1990s and in the 2000s, Director X, whose real name is Julien Christian Lutz, creates videos that brought about a wind of a much-needed change in the music video scene.

It was in his videos that dark-skinned women were given equal playing fields as their lighter-skinned counterparts.

His short film puts into perspective the evolution of love – black love to be precise – and couples share their personal experiences.

According to the press release for the short film, #BlackLoveIs “features authentic first-person accounts and intimate reflections that explore the nuanced understanding and expression of Black Love — love for ourselves and one another as well as community, culture, family, sexuality and Blackness.”

Director X, Photo: Variety

A while back, meeting strangers on the internet for hook-ups was unheard of and people always opted for the ‘normal’ way of dating.

Now there is a wave and finding love online is as normal as meeting someone in the park when going for a run.

In his film, Director X says his storytelling lends to Tinder’s higher purpose, which is a safe space for people to meet and find relationships built on love.

“The app is a place for people to meet, but at the core of it is love,” he explains.

“Its higher purpose is really getting to know someone, really falling in love and all the things that come with it. So, it’s OK for Tinder to make a little film about their higher purpose.”

This is not the first attempt by black filmmakers to portray what black love truly is on film and now, more than ever, there is the need to diversify its representations.

Speaking to Rolling Out, Director X says, “I think we’re still in a bit of a rut, but there’s more cracking through,” he says. “Like Love Jones and Love and Basketball, there’s always a place for Black romance.

“Hollywood has definitely acknowledged the need to be more different, more diverse in front of and behind the camera. They’re not just saying it; I see it.

“They know they need to correct what’s going on and [are] working to do it. So, in that correction, we will be seeing better work that represents everybody.”